Leamington green campaigner publishes book on climate change

Chris Philpott with his book The Climate Emergency and Green Spirituality Activism- a Last Chance to Change our values

A green activist and environmental educator from Leamington has published a book on the climate change emergency.

Chris Philpott has been campaigning since 1985 when he moved to the town and created two nature reserves at Campion School and Southam College.

In the 1990’s he campaigned for the recycling of aluminium cans, promoting the idea though writing and performing a recycling road show at primary schools in the area.

More recently he has been involved with the Warwick District Extinction Rebellion (XR) group protesting for authorities to tackle the climate emergency.

Now, after five years of research and activism he has brought out a new book The Climate Emergency and Green Spirituality Activism- a Last Chance to Change our values, which is available on Amazon.

Chris said: "The book delves into the deeper underlying causes of the climate emergency.

"I have explored the values of all spiritual traditions that shed light on the current climate emergency.

"From my experience of someone who follows a spiritual path and has been a green activist educator for 40 years my reasons for describing the climate change emergency as a 'spiritual crisis' are because we have turned our back on the values and guidance offered by spiritual traditions of how to lead a climate-friendly life."

The book is in four parts.

Part 1 explains why we are in a climate emergency using current research and global examples.

The cause and effects of climate change are examined in terms of why we have extreme weather, water shortages, food shortages, biodiversity loss and health hazards from extreme heat and disease.

Part 2 looks at practical paths readers can follow individually or collectively to prevent a climate catastrophe.

The paths explored are that of the individual home owner, supporting organisations that address climate change and biodiversity loss, protesting, green politics and spirituality.

Part 3 explores the consequences of our actions in future scenarios of up to 2°C and above 2°C.

Part 4 collects quotes from varied spiritual traditions to offer guidance on how readers can live a climate friendly life.

All profits from sales of the book will be donated to green causes.