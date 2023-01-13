Register
Leamington greenkeeper wins electric van which will help her business

Rebecca Blake was the winner of the national Screwfix Big App Giveaway.

By Oliver Williams
44 minutes ago
Updated 13th Jan 2023, 12:03pm
Leamington greenkeeper Rebecca Blake has won a brand new electric Ford transit van from the Screwfix Big App Giveaway.
A Leamington greenkeeper has been given a big boost to her business by winning an electric van in a competition.

Rebecca Blake won the first prize in the Screwfix Big App Giveaway which took place in October.

Rebecca has been a Screwfix customer for years.

She has been in the trade for 12 years as a full-time greenkeeper at Fulford Heath Golf Club in Birmingham and spends most of her weekends working on landscaping projects.

The new electric transit van will be massively beneficial for her business, allowing Rebecca to have more space for her tools and allow her to be able to travel sustainably.

She said: “I can’t believe it I am over the moon.

"I currently pack all my equipment in my car so winning this brand-new van will make transporting my tools so much easier and help me expand my business too.”

