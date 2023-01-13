Rebecca Blake was the winner of the national Screwfix Big App Giveaway.

Leamington greenkeeper Rebecca Blake has won a brand new electric Ford transit van from the Screwfix Big App Giveaway.

A Leamington greenkeeper has been given a big boost to her business by winning an electric van in a competition.

Rebecca Blake won the first prize in the Screwfix Big App Giveaway which took place in October.

Advertisement

Rebecca has been a Screwfix customer for years.

She has been in the trade for 12 years as a full-time greenkeeper at Fulford Heath Golf Club in Birmingham and spends most of her weekends working on landscaping projects.

Advertisement

The new electric transit van will be massively beneficial for her business, allowing Rebecca to have more space for her tools and allow her to be able to travel sustainably.

She said: “I can’t believe it I am over the moon.

Advertisement