Leamington group for hobbyists and artists is looking for its own affordable space for its members to work in

A group for hobbyists, artists and artisans in Leamington is looking for an affordable space in which its work, and to share ideas and skills.

skills.

Make and Keep Everything [MAKE] Leamington’s members have a wide variety of interests and skill from upcycling clothes to revamping old furniture with the common theme being an enthusiasm for recycling, repairing and re-purposing everyday items;

The MAKE Leamington logo. Picture submitted.

The group started with an online post from founder Maurice Herson.

The post garnered so much interest that it was obvious that there is a significant appetite for not-for-profit work spaces.

Maurice said: “Spaces like this are popping up across the UK, which help individuals achieve goals and provide communities with a resource to, among other things, better manage waste.

“What we need more than anything else is a space we can occupy.

"We envisage a rented building that can be used by both members and occasional users to work on projects that would otherwise not happen for lack of space and resources.

“Leamington has lots of empty spaces, and we could put one to use, bringing life and love to it.

"Does anyone have an empty property, or know of one whose owner or landlord would like to host a new community project in town?

“And, would they let us in on an affordable short-term basis and we’ll make the most of it and move on when they ask us to?