Leamington group holds vigil in Warwick for children killed in Israeli and Gaza

Justice for Palestine Leamington Spa held the vigil the Market Square on Saturday November 11 . The group will hold another vigil outside Leamington Town Hall Leamington Town Hall on Saturday (November 18) from 11am with more planned in South Warwickshire in the coming weeks.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leamington group Justice for Palestine Leamington Spa has held a vigil in Warwick for children killed in Israeli and Gaza.

The Market Square on Saturday November 11 .

A group spokesman said: “Attended by some 60 people, this was again a response to both the Hamas atrocities in Israel on October 7 which killed 1,400 Israelis and Israel’s bombardment of Gaza, which by the time Saturday’s vigil took place had resulted in the deaths of more than 11,000 Palestinians.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saturday November 11, Action for Palestinians , Market Place, Warwick. Photo credit: David Hastings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“As at previous vigils, the names were read out of some of the 14 Israeli children and over 4,500 Palestinian children killed since the current crisis began.

“A Palestinian, who is now a resident in Warwick who has lost ten family members in Gaza told those at the event that he had just heard that a baby had died in Al Shifa hospital in Gaza and many more were fighting for their lives because its incubators had run out of electricity.”

The group will hold another vigil outside Leamington Town Hall Leamington Town Hall on Saturday (November 18) from 11am with more planned in South Warwickshire in the coming weeks.