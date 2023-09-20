Leamington guide dog is recognised for his contribution to national charity
A Leamington guide dog has been recognised for his contribution to fundraising for the national charity for the visually impaired.
Bobby, a retired guide dog stud, has been visiting local schools, scout and guide groups, social clubs and care homes for the last decade, in the company of his owner, Carrie Terry, a Guide Dogs speaker and speaker trainer.
Over the years, the dynamic duo have helped raise awareness of sight loss as well as attracting thousands of pounds in donations.
But there are no plans to hang up Bobby’s harness yet.
Carrie said: “Despite celebrating his twelfth birthday recently, Bobby is still as charming as ever and loves meeting new people.
"I’m so proud of him and the contribution he’s made to increasing the public’s knowledge and understanding of the charity’s work, and the transformative effect that having a guide dog brings to those whose mobility and independence has been reduced by blindness.”
Like many guide dogs, Bobby has also been a donor to the national Pet Blood Bank, a charity which supports vets by providing life-saving transfusions for dogs in need.
