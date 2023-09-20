Register
BREAKING
Up to 60 Met Police officers could face sack per month
Cost of living payment: Exact date £300 boost will be paid this autumn
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury

Leamington guide dog is recognised for his contribution to national charity

Bobby, a retired guide dog stud, has been visiting local schools, scout and guide groups, social clubs and care homes for the last decade, in the company of his owner, Carrie Terry, a Guide Dogs speaker and speaker trainer. Over the years, the dynamic duo have helped raise awareness of sight loss as well as attracting thousands of pounds in donations
By The Newsroom
Published 20th Sep 2023, 10:55 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 10:56 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A Leamington guide dog has been recognised for his contribution to fundraising for the national charity for the visually impaired.

Bobby, a retired guide dog stud, has been visiting local schools, scout and guide groups, social clubs and care homes for the last decade, in the company of his owner, Carrie Terry, a Guide Dogs speaker and speaker trainer.

Over the years, the dynamic duo have helped raise awareness of sight loss as well as attracting thousands of pounds in donations.

Most Popular
Carrie Terry and Bobby. Picture supplied.Carrie Terry and Bobby. Picture supplied.
Carrie Terry and Bobby. Picture supplied.

But there are no plans to hang up Bobby’s harness yet.

Read More
Leamington boxing coach Babs Kandola presented with national award by Duke of Ed...

Carrie said: “Despite celebrating his twelfth birthday recently, Bobby is still as charming as ever and loves meeting new people.

"I’m so proud of him and the contribution he’s made to increasing the public’s knowledge and understanding of the charity’s work, and the transformative effect that having a guide dog brings to those whose mobility and independence has been reduced by blindness.”

Like many guide dogs, Bobby has also been a donor to the national Pet Blood Bank, a charity which supports vets by providing life-saving transfusions for dogs in need.

For more information about Guide Dogs visit https://www.guidedogs.org.uk/

Related topics:Leamington