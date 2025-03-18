Leamington gym to host fundraising fitness challenge for Myton Hospices

By Oliver Williams
Published 18th Mar 2025, 14:18 BST
Updated 18th Mar 2025, 14:18 BST

A Leamington gym is hosting a fundraising fitness event to raise money for the Myton Hospices next month.

Those taking part in the event at Megabox Fitness at The Neighbourhood in Warwick Street, are challenged to either complete two circuits or four circuits made up of boxing and functional fitness exercises.

Teenagers aged from 13 upwards can take part with their parents,

Tim Exeter, the owner of Megabox, said: “It should appeal to people doing Hyrox, Wolf Run type participants for a real challenge.

Picture supplied.

"As we are a small family run gym we need to attract people outside our membership to get the numbers needed.

“All proceeds go direct to Myton Hospices, we aim to raise over £2,500 and this is the second in a series of charity events we will run in 2025.”

Megabox also recently held a similar type of fundraising event for Leamington-based charity Tango2UK.

For more information and to sign up for the event visit www.megaboxfitness.com/myton

