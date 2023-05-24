Register
Leamington has made it through to the final of the World Cup of Stations - they need your vote TODAY (Friday)!

Leamington Railway Station has made it through to the final of the World Cup of Stations - and they need your vote TODAY (Friday)!
By Oliver Williams
Published 24th May 2023, 17:11 BST
Updated 26th May 2023, 09:32 BST

Our station has made it through the rounds thanks to the public vote.

But it needs one more final push!

To vote, click here: https://www.raildeliverygroup.com/component/rsform/form/49

Or vote via Twitter here.

Leamington was chosen among 48 stations across Britain by TV presenter Tim Dunn to be part of the competition being run by Rail Delivery Group.

A spokesman for rail operator Chiltern Railways said: “The station team are really excited and it demonstrates the brilliant work they have done with The Friends of Leamington Station and Heart of England Community Rail Partnership over the years - alongside the recent renovation of the forecourt and various art installations.”

Leamington Station. Credit: Mike BakerLeamington Station. Credit: Mike Baker
Leamington Station. Picture supplied.Leamington Station. Picture supplied.
