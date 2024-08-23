Leamington historian revisits 1819 Kenilworth murder trial in his new book

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Leamington historian will publish a book next month about a Kenilworth woman’s murder and the trial which took place after.

For the last eight years, David Eason has been reinvestigating the case of Sarah Dormer, who was brutally murdered in her home at Dial House Farm, Ashow, on Sunday August 29th 1819.

Her 21-year-old maid, Wellesbourne-born Ann Heytrey, was tried for the murder and found guilty.

She was the last of the 18 women (1739-1820) publicly hanged in Warwick.

The Murder of Sarah Dormer and the Trial of Ann Heytrey: Uncovering the Truth by David Eason.

David believes that this was a case of gross misjustice.

He said: “Since that fateful evening at Dial House, only about four local authors have written about those events, each giving as little as a chapter amongst other stories in their publications, each coming to the same conclusion - that the young woman was guilty.

"However, questioning their accounts I began an eight-year full reinvestigation, the first ever, which has resulted in this 'true' account of those tragic events of that evening, now over two centuries ago – which is shocking.

“At the poor girl's trial at Warwick Assizes on Monday April 10 1820, at which she was so wrongfully and unjustly denied a defence council, she stood before the whole world alone, then she did, but not now as I stand as her defence and question everything heard in her trial, sadly it’s too late to bring her back, all I can do is correct history and maybe allow her and Sarah's souls to rest in peace.”

The Murder of Sarah Dormer and the Trial of Ann Heytrey: Uncovering the Truth will be available to buy from Pen & Sword from Monday September 30.