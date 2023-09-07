Leamington History Group to hold heritage day at town centre church next weekend

Visitors to the event at All Saints’ Parish church on Saturday September 16 can learn more about the history of the town and the group’s latest research

A view from the tower at All Saints' Parish church in Leamington. Credit: All Saints' Parish church in Leamington.

Leamington History Group is inviting people to its Leamington Local History Day on event next Saturday (September 16).

The free event, taking place at All Saints’ Parish church from 10.30am to 3.30pm, will help visitors to learn more about the history of the town and the group’s latest research.

People can also talk to members about their family history and share their memories of living in Leamington.

The history group will have a book stall selling its various publications, showcasing its guided walks around the town and including its Their Finest Hour’ display.

Members will also be taking people on tours of the church tower.

Many communities and schools have come forward to contribute to this event, including Trinity Catholic School and the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Association. Other local societies will share their history of the local police, Lillington, Christchurch Gardens and Leamington Sky Garden.

The Leamington Society, Arts Society, and Leamington Art Gallery and Museum will also be represented.

Warwickshire Local History, and Warwickshire Industrial Archaeology will also present their latest findings. For the railway enthusiasts, we have the London North Western Railway and Herat England Community Rail.

Experienced historians will be there to tell their tales, including Graham Sutherland – and Adam’s Crime Through Time – which actually launches a brand-new True Crime Walk - Bloodier Leamington based in the Old Town.

There are three free Heritage Walks taking place on September 10, 12 and 15, working in partnership with the town council.

To book a place visit https://shorturl.at/wBEW5

Stella Bolitho, chair of the Leamington History Group said: “This popular Local History Day ran as an annual for many years in the town - with over 400 people attending each event.

"We are very pleased to be able to finally relaunch this, after a gap due to the pandemic.