Leamington History Group to launch new book about the town next month
Enterprising Leamington has been put together by more than 50 volunteers who have contributed to researching, writing, photographing and editing to tell intriguing stories about how Leamington developed.
The book celebrates the people, skills and communities whose enterprise and ingenuity have shaped the town over 200 years.
The history group has said: “From award-winning toffee to market-leading engineering and world-beating technology, Leamington’s industries have helped the town to prosper and cemented its reputation as a centre of creativity and innovation.
“Our team have explored the draw of the Leamington Spa waters and how this impacted on the town’s economy, from the past to the present.
"This includes how prolific architects have transformed the town from a small village to a town of note. We have tracked innovative manufacturing, creative design, retailers, professionals, motor industries and unique food like Leamington Toffee and Sauce.”
To find out more visit https://leamingtonhistory.co.uk/enterprising-leamington/