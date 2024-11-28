Leamington homelessness charity encouraging community to show support with Christmas challenge

A homelessness charity in Leamington is encouraging members of the community to show their support by backing their Christmas challenge.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Helping Hands is taking part in the “Warm up with hand up this Christmas” to try and raise £20,000 in just one week as part of the Big Give Christmas campaign.

Big Give is a charity which helps connects charities to match funders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A homelessness charity in Leamington is encouraging members of the community to show their support by backing their Christmas challenge. Photo supplied

Helping Hands is a charity that works with vulnerable and homeless people in the Warwick district by providing much-needed help through a soup kitchen, skills training and their ‘House2Home’ service, which provides household items that the tenants could not afford to buy themselves.

The Christmas challenge, which takes place from December 3 to December 10 is also an opportunity for people to help double the donations made to the charity.

Donations made will help fund the charity’s services, as well as food, catering supplies, craft materials, and fuel costs and the House2Home furniture project through the winter months.

Donations will cover the maintenance of the charity’s delivery van, warehouse expenses, and fuel cost as well as the day-to-day running of Helping Hands’ main premises and charity shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This includes delivering projects, training volunteers, and supporting staff,

Jacqui Grove, fundraising co-ordinator at Helping Hands Charity said: “This year, our goal is to raise £20,000.

"To unlock the £10K available in our matching fund, we need to secure £10,000 in online donations.

"We’re counting on your generosity to help us reach this target and continue the vital work we’re so deeply passionate about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Donations to our Christmas campaign will be generously matched by our leader Pledgers Aubrey Allen, Delley Construction, Simpsons and Dougalls Group and Big Give Champion ShareGift during the campaign meaning your money can support twice as many vulnerable men and women within our community who are struggling with poverty, homelessness, mental health issues, isolation and substance abuse.”

The Christmas challenge will run from December 3 to 10 and donations can be made via Big Give at: https://donate.biggive.org/

To find out more information, including volunteering, making donations and the services offered by Helping Hands go to: https://www.helpinghandscharity.org.uk/