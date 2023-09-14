Leamington hotel creating a buzz with new honeybee project

The bees originally arrived as two hives – one of which was a rescue colony and the other adopted.

A Leamington hotel is abuzz with excitement at a new project which is helping to boost the local bee population and produce honey for its menus.

Mallory Court Hotel and Spa now has four hives within its gardens.

Lottie Buckland is the hotel’s new resident beekeeper, but taking care of them is very much a family affair with her two young children, nine-year-old Betty and five-year-old Joseph, often found in their bee suits at Mallory Court helping the hives to flourish. Photos supplied

Lottie Buckland is the hotel’s new resident beekeeper, but taking care of them is very much a family affair with her two young children, nine-year-old Betty and five-year-old Joseph, often found in their bee suits at Mallory Court helping the hives to flourish.

Lottie, 42, from Leamington, said: “I have always been fascinated by bees, but only got into beekeeping at the beginning of last year when taster sessions were offered by our local Warwick and Leamington Beekeepers branch.

“Within the space of a week I had completed my Introduction to Beekeeping course, acquired my own bees, and filled my first beehive, and I’m now on the display committee of the local Beekeeping branch and also the British Beekeeping Association – so it has been a bit of a whirlwind with a steep but amazing learning curve.

“When I took on two new hives, I needed a location to allow them to grow and Mallory Court offered their beautiful gardens, which is an ideal location for them to thrive.

"The hotel and its staff really appreciate the role bees have to play with regards to biodiversity, and in return the bees are pollinating the wonderful kitchen gardens.”

"The bees have settled in and are so happy at Mallory Court.

"Next year we will hopefully have a good honey harvest if the weather is kind and the bees are able to get plenty of foraging time.”

The hotel will be holding an open day on Sunday (September 17) from 12pm to 4pm, where visitors can learn more about the bees, take part in activities, taste honey and have tours of the site.

People are asked to pre-register for the event on: 01926 330 214 or by emailing [email protected]

Josefine Blomqvist, general manager of the hotel on Harbury Lane, added: “The bees have been a real success story thanks to Lottie’s guidance and we are really looking forward to working with her to help them grow.