Leamington hotel delivers hamper for inspirational staff at the Myton Hospices

A Leamington hotel has paid tribute to the inspirational staff at The Myton Hospices by donating a hamper for workers this Christmas.
For every festive package sold at the hotel, Mallory Court Country House Hotel and Spa has donated £10 towards assembling the hamper for staff at The Myton Hospices.
The team from Mallory Court have included food and wine from the hotel’s 3 AA Rosette restaurant The Dining Room, and lotions from the on-site Elan Spa, all presented alongside the goodies of a Fortnum and Masons hamper.
Nick Hanson, general manager at Mallory Hotel, said: “The hospice does such an important job for so many people across Warwickshire.
“After a very difficult year, we really wanted to recognise the work of the tremendous staff and we hope this will provide them with some festive cheer this Christmas.”
The 43-bed hotel in Harbury Lane, which is part of the Eden Hotel Collection, delivered the hamper this week.
All hotels within the boutique hotel collection have chosen a local charity to support as part of their Giving Back campaign this Christmas.
Myton has been providing care and support for people living with terminal illnesses, and their families, in Warwickshire since 1982, and has hospices in Warwick, Coventry and Rugby.
A spokesperson from The Myton Hospices said: “We’re really grateful to Mallory Court for their support which I’m sure will mean a great deal to our staff this Christmas.”