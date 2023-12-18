Leamington hotel makes Christmas hamper donation to staff at Myton Hospices

The Mallory Court Hotel donated £10 from every residential package it sold for the Christmas period to create the £300 hamper.

Left to right: Myton Hospice Events and Campaigns Fundraiser Meganne Gill-Swift, with Mallory Court General Manager Josefine Blomqvist and Housekeeping Supervisor Angela Leon.

A Leamington hotel has donated a luxury Christmas hamper to staff at The Myton Hospices.

The Mallory Court Hotel donated £10 from every residential package it sold for the Christmas period to create the £300 hamper which was filled with with delicious food, luxurious lotions from its Elan Spa, and chocolates along with vouchers which can be used by Myton for fundraising raffles.

General Manager Josefine Blomqvist said: “Our Giving Back campaign is all about supporting good causes and community heroes in our local area – and staff at The Myton Hospices couldn’t be more deserving.

“The Myton Hospices is a charity which really means a lot to some of our staff which is why we have chosen them for our Christmas campaign for the third year running.

“Hopefully these gifts will help to spread Christmas cheer, whilst showing our appreciation to the absolutely fantastic and dedicated team who make such a difference to people and their loved ones at the time they need it the most.”

Meganne Gill-Swift, Events & Campaigns Fundraiser for The Myton Hospices, said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to Mallory Court for their generous donation and ongoing support.

“We know that our hardworking staff really appreciate these thoughtful gifts, especially after a busy shift.