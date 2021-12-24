Leamington hotel to close for 'well-being week' to give staff a break after a difficult year in the hospitality industry

Mallory Court Hotel and Spa in Leamington. Photo supplied

A Leamington hotel is closing for 10 days during January as part of a new ‘well-being week’ designed to help boost the morale and wellness of its staff.

Mallory Court Hotel and Spa, in Harbury Lane, will close between January 2 and 11 – although the spa remains open for treatments and facility use.

Staff can opt to spend the time however they wish, or they can join events put on by the hotel - including an exercise session from a personal trainer.

Staff can join a session from personal trainer and well-ness coach Kate Cheer. Photo supplied

The Eden Hotel Collection decided to launch the initiative for 2022 across all of its hotels to give staff a break and start the New Year refreshed after a difficult year for the hospitality industry.

Mark Chambers, managing director at The Eden Hotel Collection, said: “People are at the heart of the hospitality sector, and none more so than our staff who have been working so incredibly hard.

“However, hospitality has been one of the hardest-hit sectors throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Restrictions have led to long periods of closure, and the restart in May – while hugely welcome – also led to prolonged periods of high business levels against a backdrop of well-documented industry staff shortages.

Mark Chambers, managing director at The Eden Hotel Collection. Photo supplied

“We are very conscious of the impact the last 18 months has had on our people and really wanted to ensure everyone has the time and space to focus on their health and well-being.

“Whether that’s by joining one of the well-being sessions, or by spending time with their family and friends, we hope the well-being week will help all staff return into the New Year refreshed and ready to welcome back our guests.”

As well as a session from personal trainer and well-ness coach Kate Cheer, the Well-being Week will include drop-in ‘tea and talk’ sessions with the hotel’s HR teams upon their return.