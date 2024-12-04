Leamington in Bloom winners and supporters are celebrated at event hosted by mayor

Leamington town council and the dedicated volunteers of the Leamington in Bloom group came together today (Wednesday December 4) to celebrate another year of making the town so much more beautiful and colourful for residents and visitors alike.

The Council offered a huge thank you to everyone who attended the awarding of certificates, especially the local pubs and restaurants who took time out of this busy season to attend.

The event recognised the hard work that the Leamington in Bloom volunteers do behind-the-scenes to improve the town.

“What a wonderful year Leamington in Bloom have had scooping yet another Gold medal for the seventh year running as judged by the Heart of England in Bloom panel.

Photo from the Leamington in Bloom 2024 celebration event at the Royal Pump Rooms

“This year’s highlights included the gorgeous geranium and herb trains planted in the Jephson Gardens and the train station, plus the annual photographic competition with the theme ‘Sanctuary – a place of quiet and calm’.

"The group also created a spectacular photographic exhibition on display in the Art Box at the north top of Clarendon Avenue and a lovely Leamington in Bloom calendar using local photographers' work.

“We're so grateful to the wonderful community groups who made these successes happen, including Friends of the Railway Station, St Paul’s Primary School, Holt Recreation Ground representatives, Paintings Plantation, James Hirons Care Home and the WDC Green Spaces team run by Jon Holmes, who continue to tend our jewel, Jephson Gardens.

“And there was one especially fun initiative, the town’s unofficial competition among pubs, shops and restaurants.

"Under cover of a little secrecy, the Leamington in Bloom ‘spies’ walked the streets, giving gold, silver and bronze awards for the most attractive frontages.” Participants who were able to attend the event were presented with certificates by the mayor.

Cllr Clarke added: “Leamington Town Council is incredibly proud of the Leamington in Bloom team and all those who play a role in making our town such a special and beautiful place to live and visit.

“It’s their dedication, creativity, and love for Leamington that keep us flourishing year after year.”

The winners of the photographic competition were also there to receive their prizes.

The top three prize-winning images are printed in the Leamington in Bloom calendar, which was distributed at the event.

Full list of the Leamington in Bloom photography competition winners of the 2024:

First Prize (£50): Steve Blake for "Sleeping Ladybird, Newbold Comyn"

Second Prize (£35): Tom Niberz for "Parish Church, Leamington Spa"

Third Prize (£20): John Bray for "Autumn Colours, Tree in Jephson Gardens"

Full List of the Pubs, Shops, and Restaurant Competition Winners

Those Who Received Gold Standard for the Most Attractive Frontages

• Rathbones Funeral Directors

• Cubbington Mill Care Home

• Quigley’s Butchers

• Town House Pub

• Rugby Tavern

• Restaurant Villa Capri

• Little Garden (Shop)

• Il Piccolinos Restaurant

• Restaurant Bar Angeli

• James Hirons Care Home

• Castel Froma Nursing Home

• Benjamin Satchwell Pub

• The Old Library (Pub)

• The Woodland Tavern

• New Inn

• Angel Hotel

Those Who Received Silver Standard for the Most Attractive Frontages

• Somerville Arms

• Temperance Cafe

• Restaurant Sabai Sabai

• Restaurant Carisma

• Fat Pug

• Star & Garter

• Royal Pug

• White Horse

• Cricketers Arms

• Radford Road Methodist Church

• Lillington Social Club