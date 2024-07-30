Leamington Indian street food restaurant owner will open new sports bar in Coventry

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The owner of a popular Indian street food restaurant in Leamington will be ‘winging it’ by opening a new sports bar in Coventry

His next venture will be to launch a new branch of Wing Kingz – a sports bar restaurant chain with branches in Milton Keynes and Canterbury which specialises in chicken wings – at the former Cafe Rouge / Mulberry site in Belgrade Plaza.

A computer generated image of how the interior of Josh Sandher's branch of Wing Kingz in Coventry will look. Picture supplied.

Josh said: “We are a sports bar restaurant specialising in chicken wings - either grilled, fried, boneless, or vegan with a range of flavours. We also do burgers and wraps.

“The wings are honestly the best wings I’ve ever tasted, they will take Coventry by storm.