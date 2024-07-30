Leamington Indian street food restaurant owner will open new sports bar in Coventry

By Oliver Williams
Published 30th Jul 2024, 17:22 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
The owner of a popular Indian street food restaurant in Leamington will be ‘winging it’ by opening a new sports bar in Coventry

Josh Sandher, the son of award-winning Leamington One Stop owner Sunder Sandher, opened his branch of Karak Chaii in the Parade in February 2023.

His next venture will be to launch a new branch of Wing Kingz – a sports bar restaurant chain with branches in Milton Keynes and Canterbury which specialises in chicken wings – at the former Cafe Rouge / Mulberry site in Belgrade Plaza.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Video and photos: Take a look at Warwick Folk Festival's Morris Dancer processio...
A computer generated image of how the interior of Josh Sandher's branch of Wing Kingz in Coventry will look. Picture supplied.A computer generated image of how the interior of Josh Sandher's branch of Wing Kingz in Coventry will look. Picture supplied.
A computer generated image of how the interior of Josh Sandher's branch of Wing Kingz in Coventry will look. Picture supplied.

Josh said: “We are a sports bar restaurant specialising in chicken wings - either grilled, fried, boneless, or vegan with a range of flavours. We also do burgers and wraps.

“The wings are honestly the best wings I’ve ever tasted, they will take Coventry by storm.

“We also will be showing a selection of sports such as F1, Boxing, Cricket, Football and NFL with over 16 screens.”

Related topics:LeamingtonMilton Keynes
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice