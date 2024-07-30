Leamington Indian street food restaurant owner will open new sports bar in Coventry
Josh Sandher, the son of award-winning Leamington One Stop owner Sunder Sandher, opened his branch of Karak Chaii in the Parade in February 2023.
His next venture will be to launch a new branch of Wing Kingz – a sports bar restaurant chain with branches in Milton Keynes and Canterbury which specialises in chicken wings – at the former Cafe Rouge / Mulberry site in Belgrade Plaza.
Josh said: “We are a sports bar restaurant specialising in chicken wings - either grilled, fried, boneless, or vegan with a range of flavours. We also do burgers and wraps.
“The wings are honestly the best wings I’ve ever tasted, they will take Coventry by storm.
“We also will be showing a selection of sports such as F1, Boxing, Cricket, Football and NFL with over 16 screens.”