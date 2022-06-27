Leamington infant and junior schools join forces to put on fundraising festival

A poster for the event

Two Leamington schools PTAs have teamed up to put of a summer festival to raise much-needed funds this coming Saturday (July 2).

Telford Infants and the neighbouring Telford Junior schools are separately funded and managed and have individual PTAs.

The past two years have had a huge impact on their opportunities for fundraising, so this year they are collaborating to hold one huge summer fair rather than two smaller ones.

A map of the event

From noon to 2pm there will be a barbecue, bouncy castles, a bar, ice creams and other refreshments available, with stalls including tombolas, lucky dip and face painting.

A police car and fire engine will be making a visit, and there will be demonstrations by sports clubs including gymnastics, dance and karate.

Entrance to the event is via the Infant School in Kelvin Road and is free with a suggested donation of £1.

Tickets for the grand summer raffle will also be on sale on the day, with the draw taking place at 1/45pm.

There will be more than 180 raffle prizes to be won, with the three top prizes being £100 Amazon voucher, £100 M&S voucher and £100 voucher for The Saxon Mill.

All the proceeds raised from the festival will benefit children across both schools, providing them with essential learning equipment and resources.

The whole community is welcome to attend the event.