St Patrick's Irish Club in Leamington is hosting a night of Celtic rock to raise money for the victims of the war in Ukraine.

The Fallows will be playing at the club in Adelaide Road on Saturday May 7 from 7pm.

All proceeds from ticket sales and the raffle will go to the Ukraine Humanitarian Fund.

St Patrick's Irish Club in Leamington.