Leamington is the happiest location in the West Midlands, according to Instagram selfies.

OK, these studies are a bit hit and miss, with some readers finding them very annoying.

But they can also be a bit of fun - and Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth tend to do very well in them! (Remember when we were voted the happiest place to live in the UK?).

We are not saying that this will make a scientific journal but it does highlight that people in Leamington and Warwick are a happy bunch (well, mostly!).

In this latest piece of research, Online Mortgage Advisor used an AI facial recognition tool to analyse over 300,000 geotagged Instagram posts from all over the world to find out the level of happiness of locals and tourists in various locations in the UK.

A spokesperson for the company said: "We collected a set of photos that featured the hashtag #selfie to find the overall happiest locations in the UK.

"The AI tool discovers the most dominant emotions displayed in the faces in every photo, which allowed us to rank the happiest and least happy locations around the country by comparing various UK locations, including locations around the West Midlands to the national average."

Well, it turns out that Leamington is top in the West Midlands, with people here being 54.1% happier than the national average.

Coventry comes in second place (53.9% above the national average), with Warwick in third (36.2%).

An overall, Leamington is 11th in the UK - Warwick is 20th.

Here are the results

The happiest locations in the West Midlands

(Showing the percentage above the national average happiness level)

1 Leamington 54.1%

2 Coventry 53.9%

3 Warwick 36.2%

4 Birmingham 26.4%

The happiest locations in the UK

(Showing the percentage above the national average happiness level)

1 Blackpool 71.9%

2 Derry-Londonderry 70%

3 Preston 66.7%

4 Dundee 64.4%

5 Bath 62.1%

The least happy locations in the UK

(Showing the percentage above the national average happiness level)

1 Rotherham -82.1%

2 Holywood -52.1%

3 Leicester -47.2%

4 Manchester -42.4%

5 London -27.3%