Leamington junior team kicks off new partnership with Warwickshire recruitment firm

A newly-formed Leamington Brakes football team is taking the town into the big leagues – with a little help from a Warwickshire-based recruitment firm.

An Under-12 team has joined the elite Midlands Junior Premier League (MJPL) for the first time, moving the boys to a new level of competition, taking them one step closer to a professional career in the sport.

And the Pertemps Network Group is backing them for success, sponsoring their kit for the season, which kicked off last month.

Leamington Brakes Under-12s in their new kit. PIcture supplied.

Matt Turner, head coach for the team, said: “It’s an exciting time for the club and this team, and the support from Pertemps is fantastic.

“We are looking forward to a good season and the support from the company is priceless.”

The team are playing their home games at Campion School in, Leamington Spa, with away games across the Midlands.

Tim Jones, Head of Marketing and Sponsorship at Pertemps, said: “We always strive to support the communities in which we work and help nurture young talent.

