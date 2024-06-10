Leamington Justice for Palestinians group holds public meeting to explore hopes for peace in Gaza

A photo from the event. Supplied.

The Leamington Justice for Palestinians group has held a public meeting in the town to explore hopes for peace in Gaza.

The Pathways to Peace event took place at St Peter’s Hall in Dormer Place last Wednesday (June 5) evening.

Professor Nick Maynard who specialises in general surgery reduced the packed room to a deep silence as he recounted his experiences in Gaza working under Israeli bombs and missiles. He described the almost complete lack of medication and facilities in the strip, and how operations on children have to be carried out without anaesthetics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tayab Ali of the International Centre of Justice for Palestinians continued, reminding the crowd that the self-defence provision of the UN charter

A photo from the event. Supplied.

can’t be used as a justification in the case of an occupation, nor does it give permission for vengeance.

He went on to explain how he believes British politicians are guilty of complicity in failing to prevent Israel’s genocidal acts.

In turn, Michael Mansfield KC detailed the effect the conflict is having on international order and the rule of law, across the world and in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the light of the forthcoming General Election, he highlighted the danger to peace, and to domestic society when law is ignored, and civil liberties are cast aside.

He urged those attending to think carefully before they cast their vote on July 4.

The event’s attendees, both in person and online, held the panellists in an extensive question and answer session.

As a consequence, it came as no surprise when the event lasted well over two hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belinda Pyke, a co-convenor of Justice for Palestinians, said: “Many people are deeply troubled by reports of the events in Gaza.

"Now more than ever, there is an absolute need for pathways to peace.”

The next Pathways to Peace meeting will be held on Wednesday September 18.

Vigils continue every Saturday in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Justice for Palestinians are a voluntary group whose membership includes people of all faiths and none.

The Leamington branch has held more than 35 vigils since October 7 2023, recalling the names of Israeli and Palestinian children killed in