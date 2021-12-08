Leamington law firm's Christmas market event gave small independent businesses a festive boost

Small independent businesses from across Warwickshire were given a festive boost as they set up shop at a special Christmas Market held by a leading Leamington law firm.

Fourteen traders had stalls at Wright Hassall’s market at their offices in Olympus Avenue on Tuesday December 7, selling everything from wines and jewellery to delicious cakes.

Around 150 staff attended the event, which was held as part of celebrations to mark the firm’s 175th anniversary this year, while also spreading festive cheer.

(l-r) Partner Robert Lee, Associate Nathan Hinks, and Business Development & Marketing Executive Hannah Ingram at the Christmas Market

The event raised hundreds of pounds for the traders, providing a timely boost ahead of Christmas.

Hannah Ingram from Wright Hassall said: “It was great to see so many people at our Christmas Market this year as we celebrate 175 years in the business.

“Our staff had a great evening.

"We really wanted to put on something special to thank them for another fantastic year and all of their hard efforts.

The Rustic Shack was one of the traders at the Christmas Market

“It is also brilliant to see the market support our local businesses after another testing year, and I’d like to thank them for helping us celebrate in style!”