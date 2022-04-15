Leamington lawyers are lacing up their trainers for forthcoming Two Castles 10k Run

Caption: Kenilworth Rotary president Philip Southwell with some of the Blythe Liggins running team who will be taking part in this summer’s Two Castles 10k. He was joined by: (back row, left to right) Louise Hunt, Paul England, Sophie Godfrey and Claire Kirwan; (front row, left to right) Sarah Toon, Stephanie Eaton and Emma White.

Lawyers from Leamington are in training for the forthcoming annual Two Castles Run.

The annual 10k race between Warwick Castle and Kenilworth Castle, which is sponsored by solicitors Blythe Liggins and organised jointly by Kenilworth Rotary and Leamington Spa Cycling and Athletics Club (C&AC), has not been run since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is now scheduled for Sunday June 12 and Blythe Liggins is fielding a squad of some 30 runners, as well as providing some marshals and running the water station at the finish.

It will be the 15th year that Blythe Liggins has been the headline sponsor for the event which raises £100,000 for good causes.

More than 4,000 runners take part.

Senior partner David Lester said: “The charities supported by the runners have been hard hit by the pandemic with most of their main fundraising events cancelled, so it is even more important this year that as many people as possible dig deep to sponsor the individual runners.

“The Two Castles is a hugely popular event, which we are delighted to be giving our support to once again.”

Places are still available for the event.

All those who had a place for the cancelled event in 2020 have been given first refusal on a place for this year.