Wroxall Abbey. Picture supplied

A Leamington man is among several ex-staff of the former Wroxall Abbey Hotel who claim they are owed thousands of pounds in unpaid wages.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hotel, based at the historic building in the countryside near Warwick, closed last month after the tenancy for the firm which ran it - JGBM Hotel Limited - was terminated and the estate repossessed.

Before this, several former employees of the hotel had contacted the Leamington Courier and Warwickshire World claiming they were owed, in some cases, months’ of wages which they had not received - and had been in dispute with JGBM director Paresh Thakkar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ex-employees had also contacted the BBC to which Mr Thakkar has denied not paying staff but admitted there were cash flow issues which had caused delayed payments.

Alan Collins claims he is still owed £2,800 from when he used to work at the Wroxall Abbey Hotel before it closed last month. He is now back working at the site under its owners.

Alan Collins, from Leamington, was among the former employees who have set up a Whatsapp chat group to keep in touch about the progress of their efforts to claim the pay they say is rightfully theirs.

Alan says he is owed £2,800

He told The Courier: “It’s not about the money.

"I was left short over Christmas but I could get by, unlike others who this has affected.

Paresh Thakkar. Picture courtesy of Alan Collins.

"I want to help stand up for all the workers who have been badly treated by the company.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Collins is now back working in his garden maintenance job at Wroxall Abbey under the site’s owners but he and the other former hotel employees have also made numerous allegations to the BBC about how the business was run.

Mr Thakkar has denied the majority of these allegations.

Some of the group have also reported the situation to ACAS – the government body that helps employees and employers resolve employment disputes.

The Courier has contacted Mr Thakkar on an email address connected to the former hotel but we are yet to receive a reply.

When the hotel closed Mr Thakkar said he was “extremely heartbroken” after he had “invested a substantial amount of time, money and care into ensuring the success of the business”.

He also apologised to guests, staff past and present and the local community “for any inconvenience caused as a consequence of the termination”.