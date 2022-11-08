Leamington man proves he is 'not your average gardener' to win national award and share of prizes worth £5k

UNP Dobbies 44021 Dobbies: Not Your Average Garden Awards Jack Joyce was the winner of Best Houseplant Parent (Jack Joyce and partner Sofia are pictured). © Mark Radford / UNP

A Leamington man has proved he is ‘not your average gardener’ by winning a national award and a share of of prizes worth £5,000 in a competition held by garden centre company Dobbies.

Jack Joyce, 28, has a huge collection of more than 250 house plants at his home where he lives with his partner Sofia, 26.

Jack shared photos of the collection with Dobbies as part of its Not Your Average Gardener community initiative and impressed ITV This Morning’s presenter Daisy Payne, who judged the Best Houseplant Parent category which he had entered.

Offering advice to others, Jack said: “Our home is overflowing with houseplants.

"They’re not only gorgeous to look at but I’ve found the hobby extremely rewarding to see all the different varieties thrive.

"It’s also been a great activity for my mental health and is a refreshing and relaxing way to unwind after a busy day at the office.

“If you’re looking to get yourself some houseplants, start small and build your collection over the years.

"This will keep costs down and you can always propagate your plants to make even more.

"Don’t be afraid to leave your houseplants, they don’t need as much care as you think and fussing over them can result in an unhappy plant. “Be patient and you’ll reap the rewards.”