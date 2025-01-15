Leamington man raises concerns about dangerous trees after serious incident in the town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Leamington resident has raised grave concerns about dangerous trees after a serious incident took place near his home.

Andrew Millward-Boyton has written to Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western to request he asks Warwick District Council (WDC) “to take proactive measures” to prevent similar incidents happening after Dan Neal was seriously injured when a large cedar tree was blown down in the town during Storm Darragh in December.

In an email to Mr Western, Andrew said: “I kindly urge you to invite Warwick District Council to conduct a comprehensive investigation and survey of trees on private properties.

“The focus should be on assessing their structural integrity and identifying those at higher risk of falling, especially in residential areas where such incidents can have devastating consequences.

The fallen Cedar tree in Grove Street and Portland Place West. Credit: Harry Brown

"While Tree Preservation Orders (TPOs) play an essential role in protecting our natural environment, they may inadvertently increase risks if trees are allowed to outgrow their habitats.

"Many private property owners are unaware of their responsibilities regarding tree maintenance or the potential dangers posed by diseased, overgrown, or structurally unsound trees.

"High winds and extreme weather events, which are becoming more frequent, exacerbate this issue.

"To address this, public awareness campaigns are necessary to educate residents about their obligations and best practices for maintaining safe trees.

"A review of the current TPO framework is also vital to ensure it balances environmental preservation with public safety.”

In response, Mr Western has said: “The incident during Storm Darragh shocked our community.

"I know so many of us are keeping him [Dan] and his family in our thoughts during an unimaginable time for them.

“I fully appreciate the wider concern this has prompted regarding the safety of trees in our towns and villages.

"We’re lucky to have so many historic trees, but they must be properly maintained and managed.

“I’ll be raising this issue with WDC to fully understand current measures and what we can all do to ensure the safety of our community and best manage the nature we’re lucky to have.

“I’ll also be writing to the relevant Minister for their thoughts on this important matter.”

WDC has said trees within private gardens are the responsibility of the property owner and there is a formal mechanism in place whereby an owner can give the council notice of the intention to undertake works on an emergency basis to TPO trees.

A WDC spokeswoman said: “Owners of protected trees must not carry out, or cause or permit the carrying out of, any of the prohibited activities without the written consent of the local authority.

“As with owners of unprotected trees, they are responsible for maintaining their trees, with no statutory rules setting out how often or to what standard.

"The local planning authority cannot require maintenance work to be done to a tree just because it is protected.

"However, the authority can encourage good tree management, particularly when determining applications for consent under a TPO.

"This will help to maintain and enhance the amenity provided by protected trees."

“Arboricultural advice from competent contractors and consultants, or the authority, will help to inform tree owners of their responsibilities and options.

“It’s important trees are inspected regularly and necessary maintenance carried out to make sure they remain safe and healthy.