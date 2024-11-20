Leamington Mayor launches town's guild of guides and praises volunteer history walk leaders

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leamington Mayor Cllr Judith Clarke has thanked the volunteer guides who have braved all weathers between April and October to take more than 500 visitors and residents across the town.

And at the event held for the Leamington History Group Walk Guides on Tuesday (November 19), Cllr Clarke announced the launch of the Leamington Spa Guild of Guides from 2025.

Leamington History Group committee member Paula Fletcher will lead the new intitiative.

The group is hoping to encourage more people to volunteer to guide the walks.