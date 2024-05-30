Leamington Mayor shows support for Sikh charity project which provides free hot meals

By Oliver Williams
Published 30th May 2024, 20:00 BST
Updated 30th May 2024, 20:02 BST
Leamington Mayor Cllr Alan Boad has shown his support for a Sikh charity project in the town, which has been providing free hot meals for those most in need for almost a year.

He visited the women of The Outreach Langar project outside All Saints’ Parish church on one of their Monday night sessions between 6pm and 7pm.

The weekly sessions have been held since last summer serving around 70 hot meals each time.

Meanwhile, the town’s Sikh community has held fundraising events to support the project.

https://outreachlangar.com/

