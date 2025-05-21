Leamington MP encourages campaigners to fight on after solar farm plan is rejected

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western at the site near Radford Semele where the proposed solar farm would be built. Picture supplied.

Leamington MP Matt Western has encouraged campaigners to continue their fight against the building of a new solar farm just outside the town despite the planning application being rejected.

Last night, Warwick District Council’s planning committee voted against granting permission for Novergy and Recurrent Energy’s to preoceed with their proposal to cover 242 acres of open and undeveloped agricultural land with what would amount to nearly a million 1.6 metre high solar panels on a site immediately to the west of the Fosse Way and less than 1km to the southeast of Radford Semele (about 2km east of Leamington).

Hundreds of objections were made by residents, campaigners and others.

This included campaigners the No Solar Farm in Radford Semele group, Warwickshire County Council’s landscape and flood management teams, Warwickshire Wildlife Trust, Radford Semele Parish Council, Ufton Parish Council, The Ramblers’ Association, Warwick District Councillor Rebecca Davidson (Green, Radford Semele) and Mr Western.

Posting on his Facebook page after the planning decision last night (Tuesday May 20), Mr Western said: “It seems the campaign succeeded.

"The solar farm, which would have dominated Radford Semele, has been refused at the Warwick District Council’s planning committee meeting this evening. “Residents clearly made their points and the impact this would have on their community.

"I’m proud to have supported them in this fight. “But we must fight on.”

Mr Western launched an online petition against the plans, which can be viewed here: https://shorturl.at/JeRnR

Villagers in Radford Semele have also launched their own petition against the plans, which can be viewed online here: http://www.change.org/ProtectRadfordSemele

Despite all of these objections, the plans were recommended for approval by Warwick District Council’s planning officers.

Details of the plans can be viewed on a website set up by Novergy and Recurrent Energy at https://www.fossewaysolarfarm.co.uk/

And, the planning application and documents attached can be viewed on Warwick District Council’s online planning portal by searching for W/24/1404