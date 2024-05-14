Leamington MP has tour of iconic cooker manufacturer's factory in the town
The visit to Rangemaster’s manufacturing facilities in Clarence Street included a tour of the
training academy, press shop, assembly line and the new paint plant.
Mr Western also spent time with staff from across the company, including group manufacturing director Jason Allaway, group HR director Maxine Burgess and engineering manager Neall Massingham.
Mr Western said: “Eight years on since my last visit, I was pleased to have the opportunity to once more walk around the Rangemaster manufacturing facility here in Leamington and see first hand the level of investment they are putting into our town.
"The factory tour was fascinating and gave a real insight into the level of work and expertise that goes into making one of the most famous Leamington- made products.
"I’d like to say a big thank you to the team for the warm welcome and a great visit.”