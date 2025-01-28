Leamington MP raises residents' concerns about water supply incident earlier this month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leamington MP Matt Western has has raised what he has called “communication issues” with Severn Trent after a burst water pipe caused widespread water issues in the town earlier this month.

On January 16 it was estimated that at least 3,500 properties were affected by the water supply issues caused by the burst pipe.

And, on the following day after the supply was returned to normal, residents raised concerns about the colour of their tap water which appeared yellow or brown.

In a letter to Severn Trent’s Chief Executive, Mr Western thanked the local teams who he said, “were working hard to get this [communication] problem solved”.

He went on to highlight the level of disruption that had been caused locally by the water issues with several local schools having to shut their doors for the day and many households being left without water or with very low pressure for large portions of the day.

While acknowledging that these problems can occur with little notice, the MP requested that “better communication is established with residents and particularly local schools” should any future incidents occur.

Many residents had turned to social media platforms to try and source information about what was happening and when water pressure would return to normal levels in their homes.

In an email sent to Matt Western on the day of the issues, Severn Trent assured him everyone was back on supply by 9am but what he was hearing from residents and schools painted a different picture.

As a result, he set up a survey which residents could complete to share whether they were without water or experiencing low pressure. The results were then shared with Severn Trent to demonstrate the far wider scale of the issue.

In the MP’s subsequent letter, he raises the difficult situation the lack of communication left schools in with several having to make the hard decision to shut for the day.

He suggested to the water company that a better communication system could be established where schools are automatically alerted to when there is a problem, and updates are immediately shared with them via text, phone or email. The MP has requested this is something they explore.