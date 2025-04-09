Leamington mum tops Amazon bestseller charts with debut poetry book

By Oliver Williams
Published 9th Apr 2025, 17:02 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2025, 17:10 BST
A Leamington mum has taken a successful leap into the world of poetry with her debut book.

Marketing consultant and mother-of-three Mimi Glenn’s debut collection, Letters to the Woman I Was, has soared to number 1

on Amazon in both the Motivational & Self-Help and Poetry Anthology categories.

Mimi says the book “offers readers a comforting companion through life’s messier moments” and that “its honest reflections on healing, motherhood, loss and rediscovery have quickly resonated with women everywhere”.

Mimi Glenn and her 13-year-old son Herbie. Picture supplied.Mimi Glenn and her 13-year-old son Herbie. Picture supplied.
Mimi Glenn and her 13-year-old son Herbie. Picture supplied.

She said: “This book came from the quiet hours, the deep questions, and a fierce desire to turn life’s hardest moments into something filled with glimmers and hope”

“It’s for anyone who has ever questioned themselves, loved deeply, lost their way, lost someone dear to them, or needed reminding they are not

alone.”

Letters to the Woman I Was is available now on Amazon in paperback and Kindle formats.

To buy the book visit https://amzn.eu/d/adcap8s

