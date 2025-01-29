Leamington music café and musicians who perform there are up for national awards

Temperance in Bath Street in Leamington. Photo by Mike Baker.

Leamington music café temperance and one of the bands and its lead singer who perform there often are up for national awards.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Temperance in Bath Street has been shortlisted among the twenty venues in the UK Blues Awards 2025 category for UK Blues Club/Venue of the Year.

And indie-blues, folk-pop-soul group The Swaps have made the shortlist of 20 bands and artists in the UK Blues Emerging Act of the Year, UK Blues Band of The Year and Acoustic Blues Act of the Year categories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Swaps’ lead singer Beth Brooks has also been shortlisted in the UK Blues Vocalist of the Year and Contemporary Blues Artist of the Year categories.

Temperance was established by Adrian Gains in 2018 as a café and art gallery by day, and a bar and music venue by night.

It quickly established itself as a popular hub for creativity and a space to showcase local talent.