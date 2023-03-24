The national newspaper’s judges praised Leamington ‘for its graceful Regency whitewash and ironwork, tree-lined avenues and historic façades’

The Sunday Times has named Leamington as the best place to live in The Midlands.

The national newspaper’s judges praised Leamington ‘for its graceful Regency whitewash and ironwork, tree-lined avenues and historic façades, its golf and rugby clubs, outstanding schools and the café and co-working spaces’.

The article states: “The ‘Silicon Spa’ combines period charm with very modern innovation.

The Parade and Leamington Town Hall in Leamington town centre.

"It’s a major hub for digital industries and its high-tech credentials are about to get a power-up from the launch of a new Creative Quarter.

"It also has beautiful, well tended parks, excellent transport links, good schools and a town centre with a combination of useful chains and interesting independent shops and cafes.”

Six other locations across The Midlands are featured in the comprehensive guide which includes 72 locations across the UK and is released online today (Friday March 24).

An abridged version will be published as a magazine supplement on Sunday.

Wilhelmina the elephant flies over the Pump Rooms thanks to Fish in a Bottle's augmented reality app, specially written for Art in the Park 2018. Photo by Linda Scannell.

Helen Davies, the editor of Best Places to Live 2023, said: “When times are tough, where we live matters more than ever.

“Attractive surroundings, good neighbours and a comfortable home are the best defences when the stresses of modern life seem overwhelming.

“This guide is a celebration of towns, cities and villages that are each a fantastic place to live in 2023 from Orkney to Felixstowe, the Chew Valley to

Manchester city centre.

Jephson Gardens on a hot day.

"Whether you’re downsizing, trading up or getting onto the property ladder, there will be somewhere to suit you.”

