Leamington Netball Club celebrates newly resurfaced courts ahead of coming season

Leamington Netball Club has announced the completion of resurfacing work on its two dedicated netball courts ready in time for the coming 2025/2026 season.

The project was made possible thanks to generous financial support from Warwick District Council and Leamington Town Council.

Founded in 1956, Leamington Netball Club has been a cornerstone of the local sporting community for nearly 70 years.

The resurfaced courts mark an exciting new chapter in the club’s history, offering a safe, modern playing environment for members and visiting groups alike.

The newly resurfaced courts at Leamington Netball Club. Pictures supplied.

Jan Thomas, life member, coach, and committee member at Leamington Netball Club, said: “These dedicated facilities allow us not only to grow our own club but also to support schools, community groups, and other local clubs by hiring out our courts to help develop their love of netball.”

Leamington Netball Club, in Kenilworth Road, Blackdown, has a thriving membership and currently fields seven senior teams, six junior teams, and two younger skills groups.

The club has grown in strength and size and now fields a team in the West Midlands Regional League as well as five teams in the Coventry and Warwickshire League.

The newly resurfaced courts will provide opportunities for hundreds of netballers, from complete beginners to experienced players, to train, compete, and enjoy netball at every level.

Club members are eagerly anticipating the season ahead, and can’t wait to get out on court and experience the difference the new and improved courts will make.

The club is looking forward to continuing its proud tradition of promoting netball in the region, and thanks everyone who made the resurfacing project possible.

For more information about the club visit https://www.leamingtonnetball.com/