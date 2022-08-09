Leamington offers a fitting farewell after eleven magical days of sporting memories at the 2022 Commonwealth Games

The Lawn and Para Lawn Bowls competitions, which took place at Victoria Park, saw 25 nations competing and the Games’ oldest gold medal winner.

Jill Heseltine, Birmingham 2022’s venue general manager for Victoria Park, said: “The Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls event was a fantastic nine days of competition showcasing Leamington and Victoria Park in all its glory.

Crowds gathered in the Pump Room Gardens in Leamington for the Commonwealth Games Closing Ceremony. Photo supplied by Warwick District Council

"The Greens looked amazing and true to their name they were exceptionally green despite being bathed in sunshine for the last three weeks or more.

"The athletes were cheered on by very partisan and knowledgeable spectators, around 17,000 in total who had come to enjoy the close fought competition, vibe and atmosphere of the Commonwealth or ‘friendly’ games.

“Thanks to the people of Leamington and Warwick for making us feel very welcome.”

As well as the bowls competitions the district was a proud host of the men’s and women’s Cycle Road Races on August 7, which saw an estimated 15,000 spectators from around the globe lining the streets of Warwick, providing a carnival atmosphere throughout the day.

For those who couldn’t get tickets or were unable to travel to the Birmingham venues, the festival sites in the Pump Room Gardens and Market Place in Warwick – organised by Warwick District and Warwickshire County Council – were a big hit with local people, with families also enjoying a range of activities and thousands gathered to watch the big screen, including Whitnash boxer Lewis Williams’ gold medal winning fight.

Leader of Warwick District Council, Andrew Day, said: “The faces of our visitors beaming as they joined the events that we have hosted across Warwick District, reflect not only the years of preparation, but the warm welcome given by hundreds of wonderful local volunteers.

"The engrossing Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls competition at Victoria Park in Leamington were given a fitting finale with the Cycling Road Races in Warwick.