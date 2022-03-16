Leamington park to host festival of music, food, drink and comedy this month

Poster for OAF!

The first open air event of Leamington's festival calendar will take place this month.

Open Arts Festival (OAF!), organised by Leamington Live, will take place in Mill Gardens on Saturday March 26 from 12.30pm to 6pm.

The event will feature talented musicians from around the town, including Leamington Brass, CJ Wood accompanied by James Prince, folk singer-songwriter Stephen Boyer, guitarist Mick Cox and Taylor Louise.

The organisers and producers OAF! and Leam Live said: "This is an outdoor music concert suitable for all audiences.

"The event focuses on those of incredible talent in the region.

"And to conclude the evening, we will share a powerful two-hour production by Through the Roof Theatre Company with their latest musical arrangement of West End musical for their audience to tap their feet, clap their hands and, perhaps, get out of their seats for a boogie.

"There will also be a special guest appearance from Midlands MC and cracking stand-up comedian."

"We recommend that people bring along rugs, chairs and blankets and the spirit to enjoy the event with your family and friends."