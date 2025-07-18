Leamington park's new paddling pool will open very soon

The new paddling pool at Victoria Park in Leamington will be open soon. Credit: Warwick District Council.

The opening of the new paddling pool at Victoria Park in Leamington will take place very soon.

Warwick District Council (WDC) made the announcement this afternoon (Friday July 18) and has shared a photo of the new paddling pool.

The old “leaking and dangerous” paddling pool, at the same location, was closed throughout 2024 and work started to build the new one in February (2025).

WDC has said: “We’re excited to share that the much-anticipated reopening of the paddling pool at Victoria Park is nearly here!.

“Our contractors are currently in the final stages of rigorous testing and safety checks to ensure that all equipment is operating smoothly and meets the highest standards for public use.

"This includes thorough inspections of water quality systems, safety features, and accessibility measures as well as installing shades and seating on the site. “While we’re eager to welcome families back to enjoy the pool, we’re taking a cautious and responsible approach to ensure everything is just right. So, we’re not announcing an official opening date just yet — but rest assured, it’s coming very soon.”

WDC has also provided an update on the progress of building the new paddling pool at St Nicholas Park in Warwick. The council have said: "Due to the more complex nature of its construction and ongoing challenges with onsite water levels, this facility will take a little longer to complete.

"Our teams are working hard to resolve these issues and we’ll share further updates as progress continues. “Thank you for your patience and continued support as we work to provide safe, fun, and high-quality facilities for our community.”