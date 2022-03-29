Leamington Peace Festival cancelled for the third year running

Image from the Leamington Peace Festival 2017.

Popular summer event the Leamington Peace Festival has been cancelled for a third year running.

In a brief statement to The Leamington Courier, The Peace Festival Committee has said: “Unfortunately the Leamington Peace Festival will not be going ahead this year.

"The festival for a number of reasons is not in a position to run for 2022 but hopefully will be back soon for another fantastic event.

"If you wish to get involved In running the event please email [email protected]"

The first Peace Festival, at the time called the Leamington Festival for International Understanding and Peace, was held in 1978.

Conceived as a non-political, non-profit making event, its roots stem from previous festivals held with growing interest and success in the area, each basing its theme on aspects of peace.

The event aims to promote awareness of world and local issues, fair trade practices and encourages local crafts, artists, traders, organisations and entertainers to share their skills and talk about their causes.

Over the years since it began and before the pandemic the event always drew a big crowd over the weekend it took place - normally in June.