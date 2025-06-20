The Leamington Peace Festival will return to the town today (Friday June 20) in its new form.

The event, which was last held at the Pump Room Gardens in 2019 is now called The Unity and Peace Festival and will run at the town centre park from 3pm to 7pm today and from 10am to 6pm tomorrow (Saturday June 21).

Admission is free.

The festival will feature a range a music, entertainment and panel discussions as well as a wide range of traders, food and drink, community groups and more.

The Leamington Peace Festival, a free and volunteer-led event which started from humble beginnings in 1979, has the aim of “working for the good of the town, the district and the world”.

The Covid-19 pandemic and “other reasons” were why the festival had not taken place in the town for five years.

For more information visit the festival’s website https://tinyurl.com/23x6uty3