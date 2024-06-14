Leamington pensioner raises £600 for Aid for Ukraine appeal by selling flowers and plants he grew himself
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ram Prinjha, 82, raised at total of £1,300 for good causes which also included £500 for the town’s Hindu temple and £300 to St Mary’s Allotments where he grew the plants and flowers.
He also donated £100 of his own money to Aid for Ukraine cause.
Read more: Leamington tennis club is offering free lessons to older adults as part of 150th anniversary celebrations
This is the third time that Aid for Ukraine, an initiative run by Belveder CiC, has received a generous donation from Ram.
His contributions have made a significant impact, enabling the purchase of crucial equipment for an ambulance.
Two years ago, his donation funded eye surgery for a 14-year-old boy in Ukraine - a life-changing procedure which would not have been possible without his support.
As a token of appreciation for Ram’s ongoing support, a member from the Aid for Ukraine team baked him a raspberry cake.