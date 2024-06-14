Leamington pensioner raises £600 for Aid for Ukraine appeal by selling flowers and plants he grew himself

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Leamington pensioner has raised £600 for the ongoing Aid for Ukraine appeal in the town by selling plants and flowers he grew at his allotment.

Ram Prinjha, 82, raised at total of £1,300 for good causes which also included £500 for the town’s Hindu temple and £300 to St Mary’s Allotments where he grew the plants and flowers.

He also donated £100 of his own money to Aid for Ukraine cause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read more: Leamington tennis club is offering free lessons to older adults as part of 150th anniversary celebrations

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charles Rogers of Belveder CiC, Ram Prinjha and Dawid Kozlowski of the Leamington Aid for Ukraine campaign.

This is the third time that Aid for Ukraine, an initiative run by Belveder CiC, has received a generous donation from Ram.

His contributions have made a significant impact, enabling the purchase of crucial equipment for an ambulance.

Two years ago, his donation funded eye surgery for a 14-year-old boy in Ukraine - a life-changing procedure which would not have been possible without his support.