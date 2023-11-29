Leamington photographer captures beautiful photos of lunar halo above Kenilworth Castle
Richard Earp took the photos while he was volunteering for English Heritage at the castle on Saturday night (November 25).
These remarkable images of the lunar halo appearing above Kenilworth Castle on Saturday night (November 25) were captured by English Heritage volunteer Richard Earp.
The halo is an optical illusion, caused by the refraction of moonlight from ice crystals in the atmosphere.
Richard is a member of the Leamington Spa Photographic Society and a Licentiate of the Royal Photographic Society.
To view more of his photographs visit richardephoto.com