Leamington photographer's calendar of people sitting on benches in Jephson Gardens was so popular that she has had more copies printed

The front cover of Marie Calvert's calendar Benches in Jephson Gardens (and the people who sit in them).

A Leamington therapist who is also a talented photographer has had to have more copies printed of a calendar she published of people sitting on benches in Jephson Gardens .

Marie Calvert has said her work, Benches in Jephson Gardens (and the people who sit on them), "is a real celebration of all the amazing people who stop and enjoy the scenery in the beautiful park".

Marie added: "This is a calendar of moments through the year from lockdown through to a more open time and is a celebration of our beautiful park and all who enjoy sitting here."

The calendar is A4 (folds out to A3) and is printed on high quality paper.

It costs £10, or two copies can be bought for £18.