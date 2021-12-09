Leamington photographer's calendar of people sitting on benches in Jephson Gardens was so popular that she has had more copies printed

By Oliver Williams
Thursday, 9th December 2021, 5:21 pm
The front cover of Marie Calvert's calendar Benches in Jephson Gardens (and the people who sit in them).

A Leamington therapist who is also a talented photographer has had to have more copies printed of a calendar she published of people sitting on benches in Jephson Gardens .

Marie Calvert has said her work, Benches in Jephson Gardens (and the people who sit on them), "is a real celebration of all the amazing people who stop and enjoy the scenery in the beautiful park".

Marie added: "This is a calendar of moments through the year from lockdown through to a more open time and is a celebration of our beautiful park and all who enjoy sitting here."

The calendar is A4 (folds out to A3) and is printed on high quality paper.

It costs £10, or two copies can be bought for £18.

Those who are in the photos can buy copies for £8.

www.mariecalvert.co.uk/artwork

