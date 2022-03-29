Leamington photographer's stunning photo of her dog is winning entry in international competition

Frozen Vigilance by Leamington portrait photographer Sophia Hutchinson of www.petsbysophia.com - PhoTOGrapher of the Year in the 2022 TOG Awards photography competition.

A Leamington portrait photographer has won an annual international competition by taking a stunning photo of her pet dog.

Sophia Hutchinson has been awarded the title of International PhoTOGrapher of the Year in the 2022 TOG Awards with Frozen Vigilance - a photograph of her two-year-old Dalmatian called Amber, which was taken outside of her home in Leamington on a frosty morning in January.

The image also won Sophia the Dog Portrait PhoTOGrapher of the Year award as well as first prize in the competition's Natural Light category.

Sophia said: “It still feels incredibly surreal.

"I bought my first camera during lockdown in 2020 and I never for one moment imagined 18 months later I would be named International PhoTographer and Dog Portrait Photographer of the Year.

"Throughout my photography journey I’ve made some fantastic friends based all over the world, including a best friend in Norway who I visited last year! I have learnt so many skills and techniques from That Photography Spot and I know I wouldn’t have got to this day without their incredible support and online tutorials!

"Frozen Vigilance was a candid shot I captured on a frosty morning walk when Amber stopped her zoomies to try to hear something in the distance.

"The fact it won means so much as due to her having two leg surgeries in the first year of her life, she’s only been able to fully enjoy walks over the last year so our adventures together our very special."

The 2022 TOG Awards had almost 700 entries from 24 different countries worldwide this year and Sophia's image received top scores and unanimous praise from the panel of internationally acclaimed and multi-award-winning judges - Meg Loeks, Tracey Lund and Jessica McGovern.

Jessica said: “To achieve one of the top scores in The TOG Awards is a serious achievement, but to gain the highest collated score across nearly 700 entries is remarkable.

"We can only see great things to come for Sophia.”