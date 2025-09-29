Leamington physiotherapist helps raise over £11,000 to support people with muscular dystrophy

Lynn Ward, photo supplied.

A physiotherapist from Leamington is celebrating after helping raise £11,000 to help adults with muscular dystrophy.

Lynn Ward took on a huge feat of endurance, cycling from London to Paris in just four days to raise money for Coventry-based charity Muscular Dystrophy Support Centre.

The funds will directly benefit ongoing specialist therapies, equipment, and wellbeing services for people with the condition.

Lynn was one of a trio of riders that pushed through wind, rain, hail, and thunder to cycle the 335-mile distance before completing their journey beneath the Eiffel Tower.

Lynn at the finish with fellow cyclists Sarah and Donna. Photo supplied.

She singlehandedly raised over £5,000 towards the incredible target.

While Lynn covered the distance in real life, service users, volunteers, family members, and friends took part in a parallel “Race to Paris,” at the charity’s Centre, cycling a collective 335 miles.

Muscular dystrophy is a progressive muscle-wasting condition that can cause pain, fatigue, stiffness, and loss of mobility. For many participants, cycling just a few miles was a huge personal achievement, demonstrating incredible determination and resilience.

Lynn, who is a Co-Lead Physiotherapist at the charity, said: “It has been truly rewarding to have been a part of the Centre’s growth over the past 12 years and to see first hand the positive effect we have on our service users.

"They are inspiring individuals who face daily challenges doing the things most of us take for granted. This fundraising challenge helps

ensure that we can continue to provide essential care, guidance, and support, enabling them to live with greater strength, confidence, and dignity.”

A spokesperson for the charity added: “The Race to Paris showcased not only the extraordinary achievements of Donna, Lynn, and Sarah, but

also the power of our community coming together to make a real difference for people living with muscular dystrophy.”

Muscular dystrophy is a group of muscle-wasting conditions affecting more than 110,000 people in the UK.

In the Midlands alone, around 12,000 adults live with a muscle-wasting condition.

After the age of 19, access to physiotherapy and specialist support through the NHS often drops sharply, leaving people at risk of faster

muscle deterioration and loss of independence.

To support MD Support Centre and help people with muscular dystrophy maintain their wellbeing and independence, visit www.mdsupportccenre.org to donate, volunteer, or find out more.