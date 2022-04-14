Leamington physiotherapist to work at the 2022 Invictus Games in Holland

Lucy Bell of Halo Physiotherapy Clinic in Kenilworth.

A physiotherapist from Leamington has flown to Holland to work at the Invictus Games for the second time in her career.

Lucy Bell, a senior physiotherapist at The Halo Physiotherapy Clinic in Kenilworth who is also a physiotherapist for the British Equestrian federation with the world class programme athletes, will be working as a catergoriser at the international event in which current and ex-service personnel with impairments and injuries compete in various sports.

Lucy’s role will be to put the competitors into their correct category for their ability.

The event, founded by Prince Harry, takes place this time in The Hague from Saturday April 16 to Friday April 22.

Lucy also worked at the last Invictus Games which took place in Sydney, Australia, in 2018.

She said: “I was asked to help due to my background as a physiotherapist and I am also a national classifier for paralympic sports, so have experience in this area.

The invictus games provides a opportunity for current and ex service personnel with any physical, functional, sensory and psychological impairments and other visible and non-visible injuries to compete at the Invictus Games.

Leamington physiotherapist Lucy Bell (second from the left) at the Invictus Games in Sydney, Australia, in 2018.

"Its about helping recovery and rehab rather than competitive sport.

"Its fantastic to help and see the achievements of the competitors and help them on their journey.”