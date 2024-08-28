Leamington pizzeria supports newly-formed ladies football team with sponsorship deal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Leamington pizzeria is supporting a newly-formed local ladies football team with a sponsorship deal.

We Love Pizza is marking the Leamington Ladies’ affiliation, marking an historical change which sees the former Leamington Lions club being brought under the Leamington FC umbrella, from the 2024/25 season.

This year the Ladies’ 26-person squad, play in the Birmingham Counties League, also competing in the FA Cup, League Cup and County Cup.

Jose Ribeiro, who co-owns the Regent Place restaurant with his partner Geanina Lacraru, said: “We could not miss this opportunity to engage with and help contribute to bridging the gap between men’s and women’s sport and also help the women’s team to grow.”

Jose Ribeiro and Geanina Lacraru of We Love Pizza with the Leamington Ladies team. Photo supplied

Simon Davies, spokesperson for Leamington Football Club, said: “This season sees the emergence of the Leamington Ladies, after a number of years under the leadership of the Leamington Lions affiliation.

"The club wanted to have all teams playing the one badge, a history-making change for our footballing future.”

“Our sponsors are key to our football club and we are delighted to be welcoming Jose and his team to our football family. We are all looking forward to the 2024//25 season and thank We Love Pizza for their support.”