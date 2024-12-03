Leamington police are holding personal safety walks for women and girls in the town
Leamington police are leading walks in the town which focus on personal safety for women and girls.
A two-mile Walk With Us walk, led by Leamington officers, took place yesterday (Monday December 2) from the bandstand at the Pump Room Gardens.
Warwickshire Police are holding similar events across the county, giving all women and girls the opportunity to talk to officers about personal safety and raise any concerns around areas they feel unsafe.
The next local walk is from the café in St Nicholas Park, Warwick, on Friday December 20 from 1.30pm to 2.30pm.
Girls under the age of 14 who wish to attend must be accompanied by an adult.