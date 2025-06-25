Leamington Police are searching in Sydenham area for 'high risk' missing man
Leamington Police are searching extensively around Sydenham for ‘high risk missing person’ Alan (pictured).
In a statement on the Leamington Police Facebook page they have said: “Extensive police searches are ongoing in Sydenham this morning as we search for high risk missing person Alan.
“Sixty-year-old Alan has been missing since around 11.30pm on Tuesday and we have concerns for his welfare.
“He was last seen wearing a brown leather jacket, burgundy t-shirt and grey jogging bottoms.
“Local people are being asked to check their gardens or sheds and report any sightings to 999.”